Influence of Priyanka Gandhi helps Congress in UP Assembly election campaign ? Congress thinking So

New Delhi, July 5 : With see-sawing developments over Priyanka Gandhi’s announcement as the party’s face in Uttar Pradesh Assembly election campaign, the Congress on Tuesday asserted that her influential personality will be greatly beneficial for them in the politically crucial state.

Speaking to ANI here, Congress leader P.L. Punia said Uttar Pradesh in-charge and party general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad has clearly stated that he wants Priyanka’s role to be expanded.

“Azad has said that Priyanka Gandhi’s role which was limited to Amethi and Rae Bareilly will be expanded soon. She is an influential personality and if she campaigns it will be beneficial for us,” Punia said.

According to reports, the Congress is expected to make the final announcement in the next 48 hours.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been quick to take a dig at the Congress over the developments regarding Priyanka, saying it shows that party vice-president Rahul Gandhi has failed.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took a jibe at the grand old party, saying ‘family is the party’ in the Congress and that the hunt for leadership is also limited to the Gandhi family.

“Congress is eager to bring in Priyanka Gandhi for UP, it is their internal matter. It makes three things clear. One is that the Congress can never come out of its family, they even want leadership in Gandhi family.” Patra told ANI.

“Congress’ attempt to bring in Priyanka shows that Rahul Gandhi has failed. If Rahul had succeeded that there would not have been called Priyanka,” he added.

After securing a nod from Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Azad reportedly met Priyanka last week and formally proposed to her to take charge as chief campaigner.

Reports say that she has agreed to the proposal.