Infosys COO made a statement; IT Company stocks fall after that

June 7, 2017 | By :
Pravin Rao had told a business news channel that clients are looking at cutting costs, something that would dent revenues for India's $150-billion IT industry.
Pravin Rao had told a business news channel that clients are looking at cutting costs, something that would dent revenues for India's $150-billion IT industry.

Mumbai, June 07: Infosys, TCS, Wipro and HCL Technologies-some IT majors fell in the share market on Wednesday after COO of Infosys, Pravin Rao, comes out with a statement that clients are likely to cut their IT spend this year.
At around 2.15 pm, TCS was down 3.78 percent to Rs 2,593, Wipro was trading 2.91 percent lower at Rs 544, Infosys was down 2.97 percent to Rs 950 and Tech Mahindra was trading at Rs 397, 2.83 percent lower to its Tuesday closing.

The BSE Sensex was trading almost flat at 31,205.

Pravin Rao had told a business news channel that clients are looking at cutting costs, something that would dent revenues for India’s $150-billion IT industry.

“They (the clients) are taking cost-take-out initiatives in most organisations from what is known as run-the-business. Typically, run-the-business is 70 percent of spends and now there is an urgent pressure to take costs out of this to 50 percent of spends and repurpose that towards new technologies and transformation,” he told CNBC-TV18.
“At the same time, the pace of reinvestment is happening at a much slower pace compared to the cost-take-out,” he added.
The Reserve Bank Of India’s Monetary Policy Committee is yet to announce its statement.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Infosys’s President Rajesh Murthy resigned from his post
Newly appointed CEO of Infosys will have a salary of 16 crore rupees
Infosys: New Recruits Treated Like Fighter Pilots
Infosys shares plummet over 13 per cent to 52-week low of Rs. 884.40 from Rs. 1179,post Sikka
I felt that it is an undeniable situation and should come to an end: Vishal Sikka
Infosys MD and CEO Vishal Sikka resigns, stock fell 7.6 percent, steepest in nine months
Top