Infosys declares 285 percent final dividend

Bengaluru, April 15: Software major Infosys Ltd has declared a final dividend of Rs.14.25 per share of Rs.5 at par or a whopping 285 percent for the just-concluded fiscal 2015-16 in rupee terms.

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchange BSE on Friday, the blue-chip company said its board of directors had recommended a final dividend of Rs.14.25 per share for fiscal 2016 in rupee terms and $0.22 per share in dollar terms as on March 31. 2016.

With an interim dividend of Rs.10 per share or 200 percent for each share of Rs.5 at par for first six months (April-September), the total dividend for fiscal under review (FY 2016) is Rs.24.25 per share or a whopping 485 percent.

The company’s scrip was, however, trading at Rs.1,172.05 per share on the BSE at around 11am, Rs.10.25 lower than Thursday’s closing rate of Rs.1,182.30 per share and Rs.1,194 per share at the opening session.