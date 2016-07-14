Infosys employee Swathi’s Murder suspect sent to police custody for three days

Chennai, July 14: The 14th Metropolitan Magistrate Court granted police a three-day custody of P. Ramkumar, the suspect in the murder of Infosys employee Swathi, on Wednesday evening.

A huge crowd gathered outside the court to catch a glimpse of the accused. The custody that starts from Wednesday evening extends till Friday evening.

Ramkumar’s advocate P. Ramaraj will be allowed to meet him for half an hour in the morning and evening. The police have been directed to provide Ramkumar medical treatment in custody.

As he was expected to arrive around 3 p.m., policemen were deployed in large numbers around the Egmore Court and barricades placed to prevent any law and order problem.

Wearing a light-blue checked shirt and dark shorts, Ramkumar was brought to the court flanked by policemen around 3. 10 p.m. During the hearing, R. Kolanchinathan, assistant public prosecutor, argued on behalf of the police and asked for five days police custody, as reported by thehindu.com.

P. Ramaraj, who appeared on behalf of Ramkumar, submitted a petition before the court objecting to the grant of police custody.

He claimed that the accused was brought to Chennai before he was given proper treatment for the cut on his neck.

Mr. Ramaraj said there was suspicion that the police had cut his neck. Stating that Ramkumar was still not able to speak properly owing to the wound, Mr. Ramaraj claimed that the suspect was not provided medical and psychological treatment.

Hence if police custody is granted, it would endanger Ramkumar’s life, he said.

After hearing both sides , the Magistrate granted him police custody. Ramkumar was later taken to the Nungambakkam police station for inquiry.

