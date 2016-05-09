Infosys Foundation supports students from economically weaker section at IISER-Pune through scholarships

Pune, May 9: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, a leading Science Institute in the country, to provide opportunities for economically weaker students to pursue high quality science education and research through scholarships, fellowships and travel awards.

As part of the MoU, the corpus fund of INR 5 Crore named as ‘The Infosys Foundation Endowment Fund’, will continue in perpetuity to benefit a minimum of 50 students annually. The grant will be used towards the establishment of Infosys Foundation Scholarships which will be awarded to BS-MS students, Infosys Foundation Fellowships endowed to integrated PhD students and Infosys Foundation Travel Awards to PhD students who have excelled in their research work.

The grant is aimed at fulfilling the Foundation’s objective of creating equal opportunities for students from poorer backgrounds and advancing the quality of research done at Indian institutions. The establishment of scholarships, fellowships and travel awards provides opportunities for students at different academic levels to gain from the grant.