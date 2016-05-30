Infosys partners with MTDC, to open a Tourism Pavilion at its Pune Development Center

Pune, May 30 : Infosys recently announced the inauguration of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation’s (MTDC) Tourism Pavilion at its Pune Development Center (DC).

The company has partnered with MTDC with the objective of promoting tourism and cultural understanding of Maharashtra amongst its employees in Pune.

The Pavilion was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with officials from Maharashtra Tourism Department and Infosys.

The pavilion is built over a space of 1, 200 sq. ft in the Hinjewadi campus in Pune.

It will serve as a one-stop shop to promote tourism in Maharashtra for the 36,000 odd employees of the DC along with clients and other visitors of the campus. The eye-catching pavilion will house stunning images of various travel destinations in the state including beaches, caves, wildlife sanctuaries among others.

This first of a kind partnership between a private and a public organization will enable the visitors to learn about the state’s wealth of culture, heritage, history, art and music, and also plan their next holiday by exploring the deals that MTDC has on offer.