Inhuman 26/11 attacks, Pakistan tries to escape from the responsibility, says Salman Khurshid

New Delhi, July 1: Former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid on Friday ticked off Pakistan for asking India for more proof on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and said Islamabad is citing excuses to ward-off responsibility of an inhuman attack, which claimed hundreds of innocent lives.

Asserting that India should not fall into Pakistan’s trap, Khurshid told ANI, “This is excruciatingly unacceptable. Excuses that are being sought to ward-off responsibility of an inhuman attack in Mumbai. And I don’t think this is the way to go forward and I hope the Government of India doesn’t get taken in.”

Pakistan yesterday demanded more evidence from India on the 26/11 attacks in order to bring the case to its “logical end”.

“Foreign secretary Aizaz Chaudhry has written a letter to concerned authorities across the border and has demanded further details regarding the evidence linking Pakistan to the attacks,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokesperson Nafees Zakaria while addressing a weekly press briefing.

Zakaria added the response from the Indian side is still awaited.

The spokesperson, however, did not elaborate as to when exactly the letter was written.

Pakistan arrested seven LeT linked militants, including Lakhvi, for their role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were killed.

Mumbai attack mastermind Lakhvi, Abdul Wajid, Mazhar Iqbal, Hamad Amin Sadiq, Shahid Jameel Riaz, Jamil Ahmed and Younis Anjum are accused of abetment to murder, planning and executing the Mumbai attacks.

New Delhi, which has been urging Islamabad to complete the trial at the earliest, has categorically stated that enough evidence has been shared with the Asian neighbour to prosecute the accused.

The case has been going on in the country for more than six years.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists entered Mumbai from the Arabian Sea front and went on a carnage killing and injuring a total of 466 people.