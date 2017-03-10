Injured Mitchell Starc Ruled Out Of Remaining Tests

Ranchi, March 10: In a major blow to Australia, pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy because of a stress fracture in his right foot.

The left-arm pacer suffered the problem during the second Test in Bengaluru which Australia lost by 75 runs. Starc was sent for scans on Friday which revealed the fracture and now he would be flying home.

“Mitchell experienced some pain in his right foot during the second Test in Bangalore which unfortunately had not subsided a few days after the Test as we had hoped,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Australia team physiotherapist David Beakley as saying.

“We made the decision to scan his foot in Bangalore this morning and unfortunately it has revealed a stress fracture. Subsequently, this means Mitchell will be unavailable for the remainder of the tour of India and will return home to Australia to start his rehabilitation,” he added.

No replacement has yet been announced by the Australian selectors and it is most likely that Jackson Bird looms will be playing in his place in the third Test in Ranchi which begins next Thursday.

Earlier, all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh was also ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a shoulder injury. Seam-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been included in the squad as a replacement for Marsh.

It is expected that Starc will be available for the Champions Trophy later this year.

The four-match series is currently leveled at 1-1 with the visitors having won the first Test by 333 runs. However, the Virat Kohli-led side came back strongly and defeated Australia by 75 runs in the second Test played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

(ANI)