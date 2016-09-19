Ink attack on Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, Sep 19: Ink thrown at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia outside LG Najeeb Jung’s office. The person has been detained. Sisodia was addressing a press meet outside the LG’s office when the person threw the ink, a possible reflection of the anger in Delhi after the dengue and chikungunya outbreak. A calm Sisodia reacted saying while the Delhi government was doing its best people with political affiliations were busy throwing ink.

According to The Indian Express, the attacker reportedly denied having any political affiliation and said that he threw ink to show his anger over the absence of AAP ministers while Delhi was suffering from a sudden spurt in dengue and chikungunya cases in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been facing criticism from all the opposition parties as most of its ministers were out of the city at the time of the outbreak of chikungunya and dengue in Delhi.

Lt Governor Najeeb Jung had on September 16 asked Sisodia to cut short his trip to Finland and immediately return to Delhi.

However, Sisodia returned to the city from Finland yesterday as scheduled.

Sisodia, who also hold the education portfolio, had flown to Finland on September 12 along with his officers, to study the education system of that country.