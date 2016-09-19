Ink attack on Manish Sisodia outside LG office

New Delhi, Sep 19 : Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday had ink thrown on him outside Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung’s office.

“Sisodia was attacked by a person with ink when he was interacting with the media after meeting the LG,” a government official told IANS.

According to sources, the person who threw ink on Sisodia has been identified as Brijesh Shukla and is reported to be a resident of Karawal Nagar.

“We are working on the improvements in health and education sectors but the opposition is working on ink only. Cheap politics by BJP and Congress,” Sisodia told media after the attack.

Sisodia had gone to meet Jung after returning from Finland where he had gone to study the educational framework.

Jung on Friday had sent a fax to Sisodia in Finland and asked him to return immediately owing to the outbreak of vector borne dengue and chikungunya in the national capital.