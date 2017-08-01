Innovative 16-year-old Harshit Sharma grabs his dream job at an annual salary of Rs. 1.44 Crore

Chandigarh/Haryana, August 1: From the land of many famous personalities like Manmohan Singh, Kapil Dev, Sakshi Malik, Abhinav Bindra and much more who has a positive attitude towards life, comes the sixteen-year-old Harshit Sharma. The little chap is hired by Google, the giant search engine, for their special program. Initially, he will be under training for a year, during the period which he will receive a stipend of Rs 4 lakh per month. After the completion of training, Sharma will be selected for designing the Google icon, when he would receive Rs 12 lakh per month.

It is not about the money, but the strong determination of a young mind to achieve his goal that the country applauds for. Sharma has just completed his 12th from the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 33, Chandigarh.

Harshit said to the media that he has been in search for jobs online. He applied for Google during May and was interviewed online. He was selected on the basis of posters he designed. He is passionate about graphic designing for the last 10 years. He says that his uncle, Rohit Sharma, has played a pivotal role in building up his career as Harshit has not gone anywhere to seek special coaching for designing.

During his school days, he stayed with his uncle at Dera Bassi. Harshit’s parents are teachers. His younger brother studies in Class 10. From the words of Harshit’s teachers, he is a brilliant student and an all rounder. Harshit said to the media that he had received 40000 – 50000 rupees during childhood for designing posters for Bollywood and Hollywood movies.

Harshit has received an award of Rs 7000 under the Prime Minister’s Digital India Scheme. On August 7, Harshit will be leaving for California to live his dream!