INS Chennai commissioned ,is ‘Made-in-India’ warship in Kolkata

MUMBAI,Nov21:: INS Chennai, a Kolkata-class destroyer ship, was commissioned into the Indian Navy’s combat fleet on Monday.

Defence minister Manohar Parrikar today commissioned the warship at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.

INS Chennai is the largest-ever warship to be built in India.

Built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai, the ship’s construction also marks the end of the Project 15A to build Kolkata-class guided missile destroyers.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba, was also present on the occasion.

“The ship is equipped with a decoy that can divert a missile attack. Nearly 60% of the ship was built at Mazagon Dock, while weapons and sensors were brought from Israel and Russia. Destroyers are second only to aircraft carriers in projecting raw combat power,” said an official.

Armed with supersonic surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles and Barak-8 Long Rang Surface-to-Air missiles, its undersea warfare capability includes indigenously developed anti-submarine weapons and sensors, prominently the hull-mounted sonar HUMSA-NG, heavyweight torpedo tube launchers, rocket launchers and towed array sonar capability.

For defence against enemy missiles, INS Chennai is fitted with ‘Kavach’ chaff decoy system and for protection from enemy torpedoes, has ‘Mareech’ torpedo decoy system, both developed in India.

A potent platform capable of undertaking a variety of tasks and missions spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare, she can carry and operated two multi-role helicopters.

INS Chennai is propelled by a powerful combined gas and propulsion plant consisting of four reversible gas turbines.

Her very high level of automation with sophisticated digital networks on board includes ATM-based integrated ship data network, combat management systems, automatic power management system and auxiliary control system.

The ship’s crest depicts the outline of the iconic Fort St George of Chennai in the background, a part of the adjacent beach and a sloop on blue and white waves.