INS Darshak, survey vehicle of Eastern Naval Command completes survey in Sri Lanka

Colombo/Sri Lanka, May 13: INS Darshak, the survey vehicle of thesuccessfully completed surveys of Weligama Bay and the southern coast of Sri Lanka over a period of two months.Survey results were formally handed over to Vice Admiral, Commander of Sri Lanka Navy in a ceremony at Colombo on Friday by INS Darshak Commanding Officer Captain

The survey was in three phases. The ship and ship’s survey motor boats fitted with multi-beam systems were extensively deployed and the hydrographic survey data for more than 7000 nautical miles was collected. The ship’s integral Chetak helicopter also participated in the operations.

The ship also visited Colombo and Galle Harbor during the joint survey and provided a platform for the Indian and Sri Lankan navies to interact.

INS Darshak has the unique distinction of having conducted surveys in Mauritius, Seychelles, Myanmar, Mozambique and Tanzania in the last few years. The successful completion of the maiden joint hydrographic survey with Sri Lanka Navy marks a new beginning in bilateral relations. (ANI)