INS Viraat will be anchored at Kakinada port

Vijayawada,July19: Shelving its earlier decision to bring the decommissioned INS Viraat to Visakhapatnam from its present location in Mumbai, the state government will now anchor the former Navy vessel at Kakinada port.The consultant to be appointed by the state government to do the techno feasible study to convert the war ship into maritime museum also has to prepare the tender document for inviting the global tenders to tug the ship for anchorage at Kakinada harbour.

Earlier, CRISIL prepared the project viability study and said ship’s anchorage can be done at Kochi.As per the new plans, the vessel will house a 120-room 4-star hotel with attached toilets and fresh water supply to each room. A convention centre in the aircraft hangar space on the third deck extending into second deck, restaurants, eating spaces wherever appropriate with kitchens, retail and commercial spaces wherever appropriate between deck 1 & 5, entertainment zones, gaming arcades are the other attractions.The ship will also be equipped with fresh water supply to various facilities as per requirement and an offshore water treatment plant will be dedicated to it.

Shore-based sewerage treatment plant is also part of the plan with adequate capacity. The plan also envisages a convention centre with elevators and escalators.Earlier, a few places like Sagarnagar beach, Dolphinarium, Thimmapuram, VUDA park, Rishikonda Beach and Bheemili Beach in and around the port city were considered for berthing. Now ,the consultant will have to explore the possible suitable locations..