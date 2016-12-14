Aurangabad businessman gifts 90 houses to homeless on daughter’s wedding

Aurangabad Dec14: At a time when people are spending extravagantly on their daughter’s or son’s marriages, a businessman from Aurangabad did something which is indeed laudable.
Ajay Munot, dedicated 90 houses to the homeless peoples instead of spending money on his daughter’s marriage ceremony. Munot, who was about to spend Rs 70 to 80 lakhs for his daughter wedding, curtailed unnecessary expenditures for the noble cause.
Munot took the decision after his family and friend suggested him to do so.
“This is the new chapter in history and hope that the same concept will be followed by the other rich communities,” Munot said.
“We have some responsibilities towards our society and we tried to comply with it,” he added.
The bride also expressed her happiness and said, “I am very happy with the decision and will consider it as my marriage gift.”(ANI)

