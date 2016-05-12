Instagram launches redesigned app and icon

London, May 12: At long last, Instagram’s old-school icon is going away in favor of something more modern — a lot more modern. Instagram announced today that it’s introducing a colorful new icon for its main app, as well as matching icons for apps like Layout and Hyperlapse.

Instagram’s app is also receiving a redesign. It’s adopting the simplified black-and-white look that we got an early showing of the other week. The new look is supposed to put “more focus on your photos and videos,” though it doesn’t really appear all that different. It’s very lightly stripped down; really, it’s just making it so that the only part of that app that pops with color is your photos. The update already appears to be rolling out on iOS and is seemingly coming to Android today too.