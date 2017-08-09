Instagram tagged cities:Jakarta ,Sao Paulo,New York, London and Madrid
California,August9: The world’s most tagged cities are New York, London — and don’t believe it Jakarta?
The capital of Indonesia is having a moment: It’s home to millions of people from across the globe, plus it’s a foodie paradise renowned for its nightlife and architecture.
Now Instagram has revealed that Jakarta is the most tagged location on the app’s popular Instagram Stories feature.
It’s the one-year anniversary of this 24-hours-only disappearing image tool premiering on the photo app.
In celebration, Instagram has released a list of the top five most geo-tagged cities, with Jakarta taking the lead, followed by Brazil’s Sao Paulo at No. 2. New York, London and Madrid follow behind at Nos. 3, 4 and 5.
The top location tags on Instagram stories:
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- São Paulo, Brazil
- New York, NY
- London, UK
- Madrid, Spain
Instagram also revealed the most popular hashtags, 90 per cent of which are in English:
- #GOODMORNING
- #WORK
- #GOODNIGHT
- #MOOD
- #HAPPYBIRTHDAY
- #TBT
- #LOVE
- #HOME
- #BOMDIA (meaning hello or good day in Portuguese)
- #RELAX
The most used stickers were revealed to be the vibrant location sticker, digital time sticker, “Like” sticker, hashtag sticker and weather sticker.
So if you really want to be on top of the trends, you’d better head to Jakarta and post an Instagram story with a location sticker and say #goodmorning.