Direct Message: New feature in Instagram for private sharing

New Delhi, September 14: Looking for ways to keep your Instagram stories private, yet want your best friends to see it? Say no more, your wish has been answered!

Starting Thursday, users of the photo-sharing app can send their stories to chosen ones via its ‘Direct Message’ (DM) option, an update that will be rolled out globally over the coming weeks as part of latest version 11.0.

When you discover a story you want to share, tap the direct icon in the bottom right corner, select a friend or group to share it with and tap send.

When someone shares a story with you, it will appear in the DM inbox. Once the original story disappears from the app, it will no longer be available in your message thread. However, if you prefer not to have your stories shared as a DM, Instagram gives you an option to disable the feature in your stories settings. Also, stories posted by private account users can be viewed only by their followers.

Since launching last year, Instagram Stories has quickly become a place to connect more closely with people, interests and brands you follow. Instagram Stories, since its inception has attracted 700 million users from around the world, 250 million of whom are daily users.

Since last year, Instagram rolled out over 20 new features from shooting boomerangs right in your story, to stickers and face filters, to the ability to link to other accounts. The new feature will be available for iOS and Android in the Apple App Store and Google Play respectively.

(ANI)