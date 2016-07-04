“Instead of indulging in blame game, we must look at playing a constructive role in tackling terrorism,”-Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, July 4 : In wake of the deadly terror attack in Dhaka, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called for all parties to play a constructive role in tackling terrorism and assured of a crackdown on cross-border smuggling of cattle and the opium trade.

Replying to a debate in the assembly, Banerjee also expressed her concern over state BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s demand for stopping the Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express train in protest against killing of minorities in Bangladesh.

“We strongly condemn the terror attack in Bangladesh. We share their pain and agony and stand beside Bangladesh. Instead of indulging in blame game, we must look at playing a constructive role in tackling terrorism,” she said.

Referring to Ghosh’s remarks made during a protest rally in the city, Banerjee said: “Maitree Express has no relation with terrorism. We should not make such comments which can hamper relations between the two countries. We should remember that terrorists have no religion.”

She also said post the Dhaka attack, police in the state was on high alert.

Banerjee also assured that post-Ramadan, the state government will ensure a crackdown on opium trade and cattle smuggling in the state.

“The crackdown will be three-pronged – preventing cattle and gold smuggling as well the opium trade,” said Banerjee.