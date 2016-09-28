Insult to mother provokes 20-year old son, the youth climbs up three floors to attack his neighbour – video

Mumbai, September 28: A housing society at Bhayandar on Tuesday evening witnessed huge drama when a youngster tried to attack his neighbour. The reason behind the attack is alleged to be a revenge to an incident, which caused insult to his mother.

As per the police, the incident occurred at the Planetaria Complex in Bhayandar (west) where Dhoni Gopal (20), picked up a sword after he learnt that his mother was slapped by a neighbouring woman following a petty quarrel. Dhoni is a student in the Rizvi College, reports abplive.in.

Carrying sword, he reached the woman’s house. However, the neighbour refused to open the door.

Dhoni then climbed up to the third floor using the parapets. Unable to enter her house, he climbed down, but not after breaking the glass windows of her apartment.

Those present handed him over to the police and he was later arrested.

