Intelligence chiefs presented Donald Trump with claims of Russia having compromising information on him

New York, Jan. 11 : U.S. officials have said that a two-page synopsis that was appended to a report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, given to President Obama and President-elect Donald Trump last week by intelligence officials included allegations about Russian intelligence services have compromising material and information on Trump’s personal life and finances.

The credibility and accuracy of these allegations, however, is being investigated by the FBI as it mainly based on information from Russian sources, reports CNN.

Four of the senior-most US intelligence chiefs, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers presented the classified briefings last week.

Intelligence chiefs included the synopsis in the briefing documents to make the President-elect aware that such allegations involving him are being circulated among government officials and agencies.

The synopsis also included information to demonstrate that Russia had released a data which was damaging only to Hillary Clinton and Democrats.

Some officials said that these synopsis were the evidence to show that Russia intended to harm Clinton’s candidacy and help Trump win the elections.

(ANI)