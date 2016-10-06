Intelligence warning of terror strike on Dwarkadhish temple in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD,Oct6: The security apparatus across the state was put on high alert on Wednesday evening after intelligence agencies warned that Pakistan’s ISI has sent some operatives to plan and execute a major attack on Dwarka temple. Over the last few hours, security in the coastal towns of Dwarka and Mandal has been heightened.

The input by the Central Intelligence (CI) cell to Gujarat DGP states, “Around 12 to 15 ISI operatives have either landed or may land on the Gujarat coast. They may also be in a hideout in Dwarka or Mandal.”

The input further adds, “Two fishing boats are near the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) and are waiting to infiltrate into Indian waters.”

Top intelligence officials said following the CI input security has been beefed up in the entire coastal belt and the Coast Guard, Navy and marine police have been put on high alert. There are rumours circulating of Pakistani marines kidnapping 10 Indian fishing boats from about 40 knots off the Jhakau coast. Fishermen Association presidentBharat Modi said messages of abduction are doing the rounds but he also has no confirmation .

On Saturday last week, Gujarat ATS had arrested Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative Hasan Imamuddin, 44, from Aurangabad inBihar. He was allegedly involved in the terror attack on the American Cultural Centre in Kolkata in January 2002. Gujarat ATS officials are trying to ascertain through Hasan’s interrogation if there are any sleeper cells within Gujarat or anywhere in neighbouring states.