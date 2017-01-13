Intense cold in J&K, Srinagar and Jammu record coldest night

Srinagar, Jan 13: Jammu and Kashmir continued to reel under intense cold wave on Friday as both Srinagar and Jammu recorded the season’s coldest night so far at minus 6.3 and 3.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

“We are expecting further drop in night temperatures as the weather is likely to remain dry during the next 24 hours (till Saturday),” a Met official said.

Another spell of rain and snow is likely to take place on January 15 and 16,” said the official.

The minimum temperature was minus 12.4 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 13.6 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg on Friday.

Leh town in the Ladakh region recorded minus 14 degree Celsius as the night’s lowest temperature.

Mata Vaishno Devi base camp town of Katra recorded 3.9 degrees Celsius, Batote minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, Bannihal recorded minus 4.3 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 5.4 degrees Celsius as the night’s lowest temperatures.

The valley is literally lying in deep freeze these days as all the water bodies are frozen.

