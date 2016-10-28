Inter-Services Public Relations rejects India’s claims over the alleged killings of Pakistani soldiers along the border

Lahore, October 28: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday rejected India’s claims over the alleged killings of Pakistani troops along the border.

“Indian claims of killing any Pakistani soldier at the Working Boundary is absolutely baseless and untrue,” the ISPR said in a statement, reports the Dawn.

“India’s claim is part of their propaganda campaign aimed to hide their losses at the Working Boundary and also divert world attention from the Kashmir issue.”

Earlier on Friday, Indian media quoted India’s Border Security Force (BSF) as claiming that 15 personnel of Pakistan Rangers were killed during firing across the border.

The move came hours after Pakistan declared an official of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Surjeet Singh, as persona non grata and asked him to leave the country by Oct 29 after the same treatment was given out by India to a staffer of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, Mehmood Akhtar.

These developments are not helping in solving the already raw ties between the two nations, who have been at loggerheads since the Uri attack in Kashmir and the following surgical strike across the border. (ANI)