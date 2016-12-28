Interim Chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur

Ratan Tata- IANS File Image

Nagpur, Dec 28:  In a surprise development, Ratan Tata, the Interim Chairman of Tata Sons on Wednesday arrived here to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Details of the closed-door private Tata-Bhagwat meeting at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters here, were not immediately available.

Tata Sons is currently locked in a bitter corporate-cum-legal battle with its former chairman, Cyrus Mistry who was sacked from the post two months ago.

–IANS

