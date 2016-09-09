International AYUSH health fair from Sept10 at Bengaluru

BENGALURU,Sept9: A four-day international AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yunani, Siddha, Homeopathy) Arogya Health Fair has been organised in the city from September 10 to 13.

The Health Fair is being organised by the Union Ministry of AYUSH, Karnataka government and FICCI and will be held at Gayathri Vihar, Palace Grounds. AYUSH products will be put up for sale and display at the venue.

Free consultation by AYUSH specialists, free distribution of medicines, live Yoga demonstrations, awareness on cultivation of medicinal plants and awareness programmes for preparation of home remedies will be available at the venue, said Principal Secretary to the Health department Shalini Rajneesh.

BRICS workshop

A two-day BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Wellness Workshop is being held on September 10 and 11 at Hotel Shangri La. National Medicinal Plants Board has organised a buyer-seller meet at the Arogya Health Fair on September 10. The Board has invited over 500 farmers from Karnataka and neighbouring states to interact with over 150 industries, which are participating in the Health Fair. Entry to the fair is free for public.