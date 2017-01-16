International Committee of the Red Cross staff member Juan Carlos released in Kunduz

Kabul, Jan. 16: An International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) staff member who was abducted last year in Kunduz province, has been released.

Juan Carlos, was abducted on December 19 while traveling from the ICRC office in Kunduz to the office in Mazar-i-Sharif. He had been traveling with three other colleagues at the time but only he was kidnapped, reports the Tolo News.

ICRC thanked all authorities and the communities who played a role in facilitating their colleague’s release.

However, it did not comment on the identity of the abductors, their motives or the details of the release due to security reasons.

ICRC has provided medical care, and supported water and sanitation services for 30 years in Afghanistan and acts as a neutral intermediary to enable humanitarian work to take place throughout the country. (ANI)