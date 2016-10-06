International community should condemn India’s lies: Pakistan Army chief Raheel Sharif

Lahore, Oct 06: The international community should condemn the distortion of facts by India regarding held Kashmir and the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Raheel Sharif told Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper on Thursday.

“We expect the international communtiy to condemn Indian insinuations and fabrications about a nation that has made unparalleled contributions to the global fight against terror,” he said while addressing a passing out parade of cadets.

He said the Pakistani armed forces are fully prepared to give the “most befitting response” to any internal or external threats directed at the country.

“Pakistan is a responsible country and remains committed to the policy of friendship with all other countries based on equality and mutual respect.”