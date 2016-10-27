International Olympic Committee strips Russian runner Ekaterina Volkova of 2008 Olympics bronze

Moscow, Oct 27 : The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has stripped Russian runner Ekaterina Volkova of her bronze medal won at the 2008 Olympic Games in 3,000-meter steeplechase, following positive results of her doping samples reanalysis.

“Ekaterina Volkova, 38, of Russia, competing in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event (round 1 and final) in which she ranked 3rd and for which she was awarded a bronze medal, has been disqualified from the Olympic Games Beijing 2008,” the IOC said in its statement on Wednesday, reports Tass.

The Russian national team finished the 2008 Games third in the standings having won a total of 73 medals (23 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze).

The executive board of the world’s governing Olympic body had convened a special session on May 17 to discuss efforts to step up the fight against drug abuse and take measures to protect clean athletes ahead of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in August.

As part of its anti-doping efforts, the IOC ordered reanalysis of doping samples of athletes from 2008 Olympics in Beijing and 2012 Olympics in London.

Following two rounds of re-testing, over 100 Olympians were reported to test positive for banned substances – at least 60 from the 2008 Games and around 40 from the 2012 Games.

Among them over 25 won medals in both Olympics.

