International pressure mounts | Maldives president, says he is ready for early polls

New Delhi, Feb 4: Taking a serious note of the political development in Maldives, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Rupert Colville has urged the government of the Maldives to fully respect yesterday’s decision by the Supreme Court.

In a statement issued he urged to respect the SC decision to overturn the conviction and order a retrial of former President Mohamed Nasheed and to release eight other political prisoners, who have been detained in the Maldives, as well as the Court’s reinstatement of 12 suspended opposition Members of Parliament.

Meanwhile, in his first public rally after the Supreme Court decision, Maldives President Yameen Abdul Gayoom said he’s willing to hold an early presidential election to allow voters to decide who they want head them.

Speaking at the first public outing after the ruling Yameen said, “We are working on making sure we can respect the Supreme Court order in a way that doesn’t cause any difficulties to the people,” he said at a rally in his support organized by his party,”

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the body have been expressing concerns about the situation in the Maldives for several years. ” So we are closely watching how the situation develops in the aftermath of yesterday’s decisions by the Supreme Court, and in particular the reactions of the Government, military and police. We understand the situation is extremely tense,” he said.

“We are concerned by what appears to be an initial heavy-handed reaction by security forces in the capital Malé against people celebrating the Court’s decision, and urge them to show understanding and restraint, and to act in full accordance with international laws and standards governing the policing of protests and other forms of public assembly. We also urge all those celebrating, or protesting, to do so in a peaceful fashion,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights concluded.