International rating agencies fail to provide warnings in advance of financial crises says, Arvind Subramanian

May 11, 2017 | By :
International rating agencies fail to provide warnings in advance of financial crises says, Arvind Subramanian
International rating agencies fail to provide warnings in advance of financial crises says, Arvind Subramanian.

New Delhi, May 11: Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian on Thursday discussed the assessments done by the international rating agencies and highlighted their values in light of their failure to provide warnings in advance of financial crises.

“Today, I want to illustrate a few examples from recent Indian experiences,” said Subramanian while speaking at the Competence, Truth and Power: Macroeconomic Commentary in India VKRV Memorial Lecture, Subramanian.

In his first case, he highlighted the International Rating Agencies with traded off examination and appraisals.

He said that as of late, the part of rating offices has progressively come into question.

“In the US money related emergency, inquiries were brought about their part up in confirming as AAA groups of home loan supported securities that had dangerous hidden resources (depicted in Michael Lewis’ The Big Short),” he said.

“Essentially, their esteem has been addressed in light of their inability to give notices ahead of time of monetary emergencies. Frequently evaluating minimise have happened post facto, an instance of shutting the steady entryways after the seeds have catapulted,” he included.

Adding to this, the Chief Economic Adviser said that as of late, the rating organisations have kept up India’s BBB-rating, despite clear enhancements in our financial essentials, (for example, swelling, development, and current record execution). (ANI)

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
Chinese man paralyzed after 20 hours of non-stop gaming
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Top