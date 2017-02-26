International Realty hosts Global Luxury Realty Conclave 2017

| By :

New Delhi [India], Feb. 26 (ANI): North India Sotheby's International Realty organised its first ever Global Luxury Realty Conclave in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) yesterday.

Partnered by other apex industry bodies like Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Price water house Coopers (PwC), the two-day event is debating about the real estate industry with top business minds in the Luxury Real Estate industry.

The mega conclave provided an international networking platform comprising of real estate industry experts, select international and domestic developers, tax advisories, HNIs, creative leaders as well as luxury observers and innovators.

"CII has collaborated with North India Sotheby's International Realty to take an initiative to highlight the fast paced changes in global real estate industry which is one of the most imperative sectors of the economy. Bringing together thought leaders, industry experts and real estate stakeholders from around the world, the conclave will emphasise on Indian and International Luxury Real estate," said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.

The event covered an extensive range of topics of interest to the stakeholders such as 'Impact of changing policies on Indian real estate', 'Evolving real-estate market and trends', 'Impact of international events on global real estate', 'Factors affecting Indians buying abroad', 'NRI potential across the world', 'Citizenship by investment' and many more.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, discussed the impact of demonetisation on the economy and the real estate industry.

"As the Indian economy keeps getting formalised with the process of demonetisation, in the long run, there will be lower fiscal deficit, greater levels of government revenues vesting in areas like education and health, which will enable us to reap benefits of demographic transition. This will in turn enable us to invest in infrastructure projects at low rates of interest," said Kant, revealing the importance of investment in infrastructure. (ANI)