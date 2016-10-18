International Woman Wrestler Geeta Phogat appointed as DSP in Haryana police

Chandigarh, Oct 18: The Haryana government today appointed international woman wrestler Geeta Phogat as a deputy superintendent of police in Haryana police.

A proposal of the home department was approved in a meeting of the state cabinet that was presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
The state cabinet also approved the proposal of the home department to appoint mountaineer Ram Lal as a sub-inspector in the Haryana police department under the sports quota.
