Internet registrations grow to 331.9 million domain name registrations in Q2 2017,says VeriSign

Sweden,Sept22:The Internet has grown to 331.9 million domain name registrations in the second quarter of 2017 as nearly 1.3 million registrations were added during the period, a report said on Friday.

According to VeriSign, a global leader in domain names and Internet security, 1.3 million domain name registrations across the globe translates to a growth rate of 0.4 percent over the first quarter of 2017.

Domain name registrations have grown by 6.7 million, or 2.1 percent, year over year, the company said in the report.

“The .com and .net top-level domains (TLDs) had a combined total of approximately 144.3 million domain name registrations in the domain name base in the second quarter of 2017,” the report added.

This represents a 0.8 percent increase year over year. As of June 30, 2017, the .com domain name base totalled 129.2 million domain name registrations, while the .net domain name base totalled 15.1 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totalled 9.2 million during the second quarter of 2017. In the second quarter of 2016, new .com and .net domain name registrations totalled 8.6 million.