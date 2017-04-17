Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir suspended

Srinagar, April 17: Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir is suspended until further notice. The Jammu and Kashmir State police force has directed the telecom service providers to stop their 3G and 4G services in the Kashmir Valley. The order came as the state authorities felt that there has been an attempt to disseminate fear and to show the security personnel in a bad light through online videos and social media. Internet services had been suspended in the Valley over Srinagar by-poll and were restored on April 13.

Jammu & Kashmir: Internet services in Kashmir suspended until further notice. — ANI (@ANI_news) April 17, 2017

The decision was taken after many videos surfaced in recent days, some showing local politicians being threatened by terrorists in various parts of the Valley and others which showed alleged atrocities by Army, police, CRPF or other para-military forces deputed for Parliamentary bye-elections.

Officials said that it appears that such videos were being circulated with an aim to create fear among people or show the security personnel in poor light. Controversy peaked when a video showing a man tied to an army jeep in Budgam district of central Kashmir on April 9 surfaced when polling was underway for the Srinagar Parliamentary bypoll.

A case has been registered against unknown army personnel for the alleged act which received wide criticism. There were videos showing traders and political leaders in Pulwama of South Kashmir being threatened by terrorists at gun point.