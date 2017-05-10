Intex launches Aqua A4 smartphone at a price of Rs 4,199

New Delhi, May10:Intex has launched yet another smartphone in its Aqua series of smartphones. The new Aqua A4 has been launched at a price of Rs 4,199 and will be available across major retails stores in the country.

The smartphone sports a 4-inch WVGA display with 480 x 800 pixel resolution and 245ppi. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 64GB using a microSD card.

On the camera front, the device is equipped with a 5MP rear camera, while there is a 2MP front facing camera. It draws power from a 1750mAh battery which claims to offer up to 4-6 hours of talk time and 250 hours of standby time. Connectivity options on the device includes Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, WLAN, FM radio ,and Wi-Fi.