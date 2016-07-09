Intex launches Aqua Power 4G with VoLTE support for Rs 6,399

New Delhi July 9 :Intex has launched its latest VoLTE offering in the form of Aqua Power 4G which will be selling on online and offline channels at Rs 6,399.

The Intex Aqua Power 4G sports a 5-inch HD IPS display thereby giving it a pixel density of 267ppi. The phone comes with a single SIM configuration. The handset supports FDD-LTE Band 3 (1800MHz), Band 5 and TDD-LTE Band 40 (2300MHz) along with HD voice call compatibility as well.

The phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6735P chipset which has a quad-core processor which is paired with 1GB of RAM. The phone comes with 16GB of storage and is expandable up to 32GB using a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, you get an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front-facing camera. The phone comes with a 3800mAh battery which Intex claims can give up to 18 hours of talk time. In terms of connectivity, you get 3G/4G VoLTE, Wi-fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, FM radio, GPS and more.

Speaking on the launch of the Aqua Power 4G, Keshav Bansal, director of Intex technologies said, “The Aqua Power 4G offers seamless connectivity backed with a powerful processor. The large screen and the latest Marshmallow OS will provide consumers an engaging smartphone experience.”