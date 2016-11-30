‘Into The Water’, Paula Hawkins next novel to release in May 2017

New Delhi, Nov 30: The celebrated author of ‘The Girl on the Train’, Paula Hawkins, is all set to release an addictive novel of psychological suspense about the slipperiness of the truth, and a family drowning in secrets, titled ‘Into The Water’.

With the same propulsion that captivated millions of readers worldwide in her debut ‘The Girl on the Train’, Paula Hawkins unfurls a gripping, twisting, layered story set in a small riverside town in ‘Into The Water’.

Once again, in ‘Into The Water’, Hawkins demonstrates her powerful understanding of human instincts and the damage they can inflict, Transworld Publishers said in a statement.

Paula Hawkins said, “This story has been brewing for a good while. For me, there is something irresistible about the stories we tell ourselves, the way voices and truths can be hidden consciously or unconsciously, memories can be washed away and whole histories submerged. Then two sisters appeared, and the novel began to form.”

Paula’s editor, Sarah Adams, said: “Once again Paula explores the thrilling depths of our psychology, reminding us that all is rarely as it seems and enticing us to turn detective. ‘Into The Water’ drips with suspicion and the ghostly echoes of the past. It is a menacing, moving, deeply satisfying read which entranced me from first page to last. We couldn’t be more excited to share it with her eagerly awaiting readers.”

Paula’s literary agent, Lizzy Kremer, added: ” ‘Into The Water’ is incredibly dark and moving. Only Paula Hawkins could have written it. It is an unflinching and original book that is both a terrific thriller and a beautiful novel.”

‘Into the Water’ will be published in hard cover, ebook and both CD and digital download audio and will release on May 2, 2017.

–IANS