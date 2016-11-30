‘Intolerant’ Congress indulging in contempt of democracy: Government

New Delhi, Nov 30: Extremely upset over the Congress staging a walkout from the Lok Sabha despite the government agreeing to discuss all issues, Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that the grand old party was now indulging in contempt of democracy as they have become intolerant over the growing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The way the Congress has behaved in the House, they have insulted the whole country. It is contempt of democracy. They are trying to insult the mandate of the people because they have become intolerant over the growing popularity of the Prime Minister,” he added.

Naidu said it is extremely unfortunate that the grand old party is doing politics over yesterday’s Nagrota terror attack.

“The Congress and its allies wanted the Prime Minister’s presence in the House. He came in the House and no one knows why they left. We don’t know whether even they know the reason. During the Question Hour, the Congress raised the issue of Nagrota attack. The Speaker said that combing operation is currently going on. She said after getting all the necessary information, obituary will be paid to the slain soldiers,” Naidu said.

Naidu said it has become the job of the grand old party to somehow disrupt the proceedings of the House.

“We said we don’t have any objection but there must be tradition and discipline in the House. It is very much unfortunate that the Congress Party is doing politics over this. The people of the country hate such politics. It has become their job to somehow disrupt the proceedings of the House,” said Naidu.

“Even the Prime Minister is in the House…still I don’t know why they are not allowing the proceedings of the House. The nation wants discussion on many problems, but the Congress doesn’t want that. Does the Congress fear of getting exposed?” he added.

Stating that the Congress neither wants a debate nor wants the House to function, Naidu further said this is not expected from a matured party, which has ruled the country for these many number of years.

“Now things are out that the Congress do not want a debate, they don’t want the House to function, they don’t want the House to discuss issues. The Prime Minister was very much present in the House. They have been demanding the presence of the Prime Minister. He was there today in the House also. They have raised an issue. But the Congress Party wanted some excuse or other to disturb the House or create a scene in the House. They have done the same today,” said Naidu. (ANI)