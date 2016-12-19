Intoxicated BTech student falls from hostel balcony and dies in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec19: A 19-year-old engineering student from Arunachal Pradesh died on Saturday after he fell from the balcony of a hostel room while trying to hide from the warden of his private university in Tonk district.

According to Niwai police station in-charge, Ramavtar Singh Takhar, the student has been identified as Haatma, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, who had come to Tonk to study civil engineering at a private university.

Police said Haatma was drinking with his friends in the hostel room of another student on the night of December 14. ” After drinking with his friends, Haatma entered into a heated argument with them,” Takhar said. “Other students rang up the hostel warden to complain about the drunk students,” Takhar added. According to Tonk district SP Preeti Jain, the deceased student had earlier been fined Rs 1,000 by hostel authorities for flouting college norms, and he was afraid of being caught again. “The CCTV footage of hostel gallery was examined where the deceased is seen entering the room of another other student in a hurry . He was trying to climb down through a pillar in the balcony ,” she added.

The student lost his balance as he was drunk and fell to the ground from the third storey of the hostel complex.

“On the morning of December 15, Haatma was found by university staff and rushed to a hospital in Jaipur, but he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday evening. His parents were informed,” SP Jain told TOI. The post-mortem has been conducted and police are waiting for the report. “We have also found cement used in the pillars on his T-shirt and floaters. These proofs were shown to parents to assure that it was a case of natural death,” she added.