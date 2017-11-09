Introduction of E-rickshaws could help increasing pollution, fuel prices

New Delhi, November 9: As the fuel prices and air pollution rate are uncontrollably going up, there is a need to get started with using electric vehicles.

Though certain vehicle manufacturers have innovatively launched a few models in the electric vehicle series, none of the models seems to be successful in captivating the customers.

Comparatively high price, scarcity of charging points, low speed are the main causes of this failure of electric vehicles.

In India, people mainly depend on three-wheelers or the autorickshaws for their conveyance. So they are very large in numbers in almost all the places including cities.

As they have added to the comfort and convenience of passengers, their numbers are increasing also. This, in turn, heightens the level of air pollution and thus the air quality is now at a hazardously low level.

In Delhi, the government is even compelled to shut down schools and to introduce the even-odd system on Delhi roads.

Even-odd is a system in which vehicles with numbers ending in an even number and odd numbers would be allowed to be on the roads in alternative days. So, e-three-wheelers are the need of the hour.

An automation company ABB had recently introduced a solar power technology in about 400 e-rickshaws in Jabalpur and Madhya Pradesh.

This was done to replace almost 50000 autorickshaws using diesel as its fuel. This would bring a massive change in pollution levels.

The use of renewable energy could save up to 46000 barrels of fuel every year. Eventually, this could prevent the emission of 17000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Fossil fuel and CNG is in use by the majority of three-wheelers in the country.

Moreover, certain studies reveal that more than 750,000 rickshaws are being added to Indian roads in a year.

If diesel or petrol is not replaced with any sort of natural renewable energy the pollution levels would go up.