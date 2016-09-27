Investigations are underway on alleged bomb threat during PM’s Kerala visit

Kohikode, Sep 27 : Investigations are underway on the bomb threat received during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit here on September 24 and cases have registered under various sections of IPC and Armed Police Act, police said today.

An anonymous caller, who spoke in Hindi, had told the Nadakavu police that a bomb would be thrown during Modi’s visit who was to participate in the BJP national Council meet here on September 24, they said.

It was an internet call originating from the Gulf, police added.

“A case has been registered under section 507 of IPC (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and section 118 of Kerala Armed Police Act (causing of grave violation of public order or danger) and investigation is progressing,” Nadakavu Circle Inspector Prakasam said.

“No further informations could be disclosed at present,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), V T Balan said, “It was an internet call from a phone number which was traced to a Gulf country. Further investigations revealed that it was a bogus number.”

“As investigation is going on we cannot divulge any further details,” he said.

The prime minister had attended the conference on September 24 and 25.