‘Invisible’ train coming soon to Japan

Melbourne, Apr 15: The Japanese are all set to give a whole new meaning to the “ghost train” with this invisible train that will hit the tracks in Tokyo two years later. Designed by Japanese architect Kazuyo Sejima, who is known for making buildings that blend into the environment, the trains will sport a semi-reflective surface to give the illusion of invisibility when speeding through the city or countryside, News.com.au reported. Sejima was commissioned to design the train by Seibu Group, who are famous for their high-speed bullet trains, to celebrate their 100th anniversary. The brief was to create a “soft” and “gentle” design to “blend in with the landscape”. Sejima will also design the interior to have a “living room” feel. The design will be launched on the current Red Arrow commuter train on a limited number of routes from 2018.