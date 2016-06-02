Invoking Abdul Kalam in Balasore, Modi says BJP means ‘vikas’

Balasore, June 2 : Invoking former president Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government aims at welfare of poor across the nation without any discrimination.

Prime Minister Modi dubbed Balasore as the ‘missile city’ and said it is the ‘karmabhoomi’ of Dr. Kalam, who has done a lot of work here.

“My government is only for the welfare of poor , we don’t want any state or any region in the country to be devoid of development and change,” Prime Minister Modi said in hisVikas Parv rally here.

Lauding the locals, the Prime Minister said there is no election, no protest, but still a large number of people have come here in this heat to listen to the words of the ‘pradhan sevak’.

“I see scores of people here. The love of the people empowers us and provides momentum to us in taking India forward,” he said.

Pitching for the participation of people with government, Prime Minister Modi said the ruling dispensation wants ‘ Jan Bhagidari’ in all areas of governance.

The Prime Minister, who visited the state for the third time during his tenure, said the focus of every government scheme should be the poor, adding his government has taken special steps towards eradicating poverty across the country.

Outlining the importance of the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” initiative, Prime Minister Modi said peoples’ mindset about gender equality must change.

“We introduced the mission Indradhanush and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao movement for the welfare of the girl students. The government has by constructing over 4.5 lakh toilets in schools where no sanitation facility was available secured the future education of girls,” he added.

The Prime Minister also said that Odisha is blessed with natural resources, but still a lot more needs to be done to mitigate poverty in the state.

He further said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has worked tirelessly to serve the people.

“Development is the other name of the Bharatiya Janata Party, it is sole identity. Wherever we are in power, there is development,” said Prime Minister Modi.

“We are not in power in Odisha and you can easily see the plight here,” he added while taking a jibe at Naveen Patnaik-led government in the state.