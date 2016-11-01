IOC hikes non subsidised LPG cylinder price by Rs37.50

November 1, 2016 | By :

New Delhi: State-run oil marketer Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) on Monday hiked prices of non-subsidised LPG, or cooking gas, by Rs 37.50 per cylinder and by Rs 2 for a subsidised one, effective from midnight.

Non-subsidised LPG is available at market price for customers who exhaust their quota of 12 subsidised cylinders per annum.

 From Tuesday, a 14.2-kg cylinder of non-subsidised LPG will cost Rs 529.50 in Delhi, Rs 551 in Kolkata, Rs 531 in Mumbai, and Rs 538.50 in Chennai, IOC said in a statement.

Similarly, with subsidised LPG cylinder prices being raised by Rs 2, it will cost Rs 430.64 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 432.64 in Kolkata, Rs 460.27 in Mumbai, and Rs 418.14 in Chennai.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Malaysian state-owned oil Petronas to buy stake in IOC LNG import terminal at Ennore
LPG subsidy to be eliminated by March 2018, Centre orders price hike of Rs 4 every month
Soon, you can start booking your LPG cylinder on WhatsApp. The Central Government, which had made gas booking easy has now decided to make the process easier.
You can book your LPG Cylinder through WhatsApp soon
Fancybears,The Hackers claim US and Canada conspired against IOC ahead of Rio Olympics
International Olympic Committee strips Russian runner Ekaterina Volkova of 2008 Olympics bronze
Indian star shuttler Saina Nehwal appointed as member of IOC’s Athletes’ Commission
Top