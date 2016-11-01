IOC hikes non subsidised LPG cylinder price by Rs37.50

New Delhi: State-run oil marketer Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) on Monday hiked prices of non-subsidised LPG, or cooking gas, by Rs 37.50 per cylinder and by Rs 2 for a subsidised one, effective from midnight.

Non-subsidised LPG is available at market price for customers who exhaust their quota of 12 subsidised cylinders per annum.

From Tuesday, a 14.2-kg cylinder of non-subsidised LPG will cost Rs 529.50 in Delhi, Rs 551 in Kolkata, Rs 531 in Mumbai, and Rs 538.50 in Chennai, IOC said in a statement.

Similarly, with subsidised LPG cylinder prices being raised by Rs 2, it will cost Rs 430.64 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 432.64 in Kolkata, Rs 460.27 in Mumbai, and Rs 418.14 in Chennai.