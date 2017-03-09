iOS Mobile Application Launched For Traveltriangle

New Delhi, March 09: Holiday marketplace TravelTriangle launched its iOS mobile application to an impressive user reception.

With the TravelTriangle Android app having accrued over half a million downloads with an average rating of 4.3 on Google Play since its launch, the platform has once again underlined its position as the fastest growing travel marketplace in the country.

The application allows users to browse listed destinations on the platform to design and book customized holiday packages on the go.

Users can then personalize the package as per their needs with expert agents, discuss package inclusions and exclusions, and hotel/accommodation as well as flight and cab charges with agents to select the most value-driven holiday option.

This differentiation has been the primary reason behind the outstanding customer response for our Android app, and is also the driving force behind the significant traction that the TravelTriangle iOS app has generated within such a short span of time,” said Prabhat Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO, TravelTriangle.

In addition to searching and booking holiday packages, TravelTriangle also allows its users to compare packages from different travel agents and chat with them. The platform also allows users to make payments in convenient installments upon the closure of a quote, thereby significantly enhancing the user experience and ease-of-booking.

With its content attracting around 20lakh visitors on its website and app every month, the platform serves travellers from more than 65 countries at present.

(ANI)