iPhone 7 pre-booking announced on Domestic app-based marketplace Zopper

New Delhi, Sep 23: Domestic app-based marketplace Zopper on Friday announced the pre-booking of Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus with no-interest EMI and other lucrative options.

Users can also avail zero down payment and zero processing fee while booking iPhone on the Zopper platform.

“Since everyone is awaiting the launch of iPhone 7 in India, we are delighted to provide our users with a chance of pre-ordering the same with attractive offers,” said Neeraj Jain, CEO and Co-founder, Zopper in a statement.

Zopper is one of the first few e-commerce platforms to offer pre-booking on iPhone 7 in partnership with The Mobile Store.

The delivery of the iPhone will be completed by Zopper within 24 hours on the first day of the iPhone’s India launch which is on October 7.