iPhone 8 leaks, rumours, renders and mock-ups all over the net

California,May22:It is now 6 months away from the grand unveiling of what is looking like the best iPhone yet. The iPhone 8 has easily been the most anticipated smartphone of the year. Leaks, rumours, renders and mock-ups have been flying all over the net with new ones popping up every second day.

Ten years after Steve Jobs took to the stage to introduce the original iPhone, Apple is set to wow the world with the iPhone 8. In order to commemorate the iPhone’s tenth anniversary, the company seems to be leaving no stone unturned with radical changes to the smartphone’s design and display along with the introduction of new AR based features.

Along with this ‘halo’ model, Apple is also set to introduce updates to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in the form of the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, which are set to retain the same three year old iPhone 7 design. While not a drastic re-imagination like the iPhone 8, the 7s and 7s Plus will also get updated internals, new cameras and the new OLED display.

Radical design overhaul

Apple follows a tick-tock update cycle with their iPhones. A radical update with a new numbered model and a soft specification update with the subsequent S models. With the iPhone 7, Apple did not change the design with the introduction of a new numbered model for the first time in the iPhone’s history.

The reason for the same was so that they could introduce a radical new design with the tenth anniversary model in 2017. Thus the iPhone 7 was a victim of timing. Now though, Apple is set to make amends with the iPhone 8.

Image credit: BGR

In a design vaguely reminiscent of the original iPhone, the iPhone 8 is set to come with 2.5D curved glass panels on the front and back sandwiched between a polished stainless steel midframe.

The tenth anniversary iPhone is also expected to come with a new TrueTone OLED display with a screen to body ratio even better than that of the Samsung Galaxy S8. At the rear, the dual camera setup is set to change orientation, from horizontal to vertical. The iPhone 7 Plus’s camera bump sadly looks set to stay.

Improved dual camera setup

The dual camera setup on the iPhone 8 is expected to carry forward the iPhone 7 Plus’s 2X optical zoom capabilities and also come with new augmented reality features. Apple is also set to boost the quality of the telephoto lens, which was a little bit inferior to the wide angle lens on the iPhone 7 Plus.Some unconfirmed rumours also point towards Apple equipping the iPhone 8 with dual cameras at the front as well, with AR and depth of field features added to the front camera module as well.

In a design vaguely reminiscent of the original iPhone, the iPhone 8 is set to come with 2.5D curved glass panels on the front and back sandwiched between a stainless steel midframe.

According to some reports, Apple is also set to include ‘3D sensing’ capabilities in the iPhone 8’s camera modules. A few weeks ago, Korea’s Economic Daily reported that the iPhone 8 will come with LG’s Innotek dual lens cameras at the back. This might be the reason why Apple acquired a small Israeli startup called LinX a few months ago which basically specialises in 3D imaging.

True Tone OLED display

The iPhone 8 is expected to come with a new TrueTone OLED display with a screen to body ratio even better than that on the Galaxy S8 and LG G6. Thanks to the reduced bezels, the iPhone 8 will come with a screen similar in size, or even larger than the iPhone 7 Plus in a body the size of the regular iPhone 7 model.

Reports also point towards all three models (7s, 7s Plus and the iPhone 8) of the next generation iPhone coming with a TrueTone display, a technology which was first featured in the 9.7-inch iPad Pro last year. The True Tone display changes its hue and color temperature depending on the atmosphere. It adjusts the brightness, color and white balance in order to reduce eye strain.

RIP Home button

One of the strongest rumours floating around the internet points towards Apple ditching the physical home button in the iPhone 8. With the home button gone, Apple is widely expected to embed the fingerprint sensor underneath the display of the iPhone 8.

Concept by AlHasan Husni

There have been many conflicting reports on whether Apple will actually implement it or not. Earlier, it was reported that Apple is facing issues in ramping up yield rates of the new sensor.

However, in a mock-up obtained by BGR a few days ago, which is said to reveal the final design of the iPhone 8, there is no physical fingerprint sensor to be found on the outer shell giving further credence to the fact that Apple is set to embed the TouchID sensor underneath the OLED display.

Iris scanner/ Updated 3D Touch

Much like the Samsung Galaxy S8, the iPhone 8 is set to come with an Iris scanner which will allow the phone to be unlocked with a user’s eyes.

Additionally, Apple is expected to introduce a new 3D Touch Module in the iPhone 8 which will come with additional graphite sheet lamination in order to prevent the device from malfunctioning due to overheating.

iPhone 8 will be expensive

Several reputed analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo and firms such as Goldman Sachs and Nikkei have reported that the iPhone 8 will be the most expensive iPhone Apple has ever made – with prices starting from 1,000 dollars.

There are several reasons behind the same. The iPhone 8 is reportedly the most expensive iPhone to build. According to DigiTimes long time Apple component supplier TPK Holdings has quoted a price 2.5X times than that on the iPhone 7 ( $18-22 vs $7-9)for integrating the new 3D touch module into the iPhone 8’s new OLED display.

The company seems to be leaving no stone unturned with the iPhone 8 – radical changes to the design and display, new AR based features, updated cameras, wireless charging and more

It is a much more complicated and subsequently expensive process to bond the 3D touch module to an OLED panel as compared to an IPS LCD panel. It involves bonding of a glass cover on the front and back side of an OLED panel as the panel itself is very fragile.

Additionally, according to Goldman Sachs, the OLED display itself is 35 dollars more expensive to produce than an LCD panel. The 3D sensing technologies found in the new camera module add 20 dollars to the cost and the new updated memory is 16-29 dollars more expensive than the one on the iPhone 7.

While these by themselves add 100 dollars to the cost of an iPhone, the new wireless charging technology, the integration of TouchID into the display and the new design are all expected to add a substantial amount to the price of the iPhone 8.

Wireless charging

After years of staying away from the wireless charging game, Apple is finally set to introduce a version of wireless charging with the iPhone 8. While a Samsung-esque version of wireless charging might be on the cards, some rumours point towards a far more radical approach.

Certain reports claim that Apple will be introducing ‘true’ wireless charging with the iPhone 8. Unlike the Qi wireless standard that Samsung uses which involves placing the device on a specific Qi charging pad, Apple’s version will reportedly allows the device to be charged truly wirelessly up to a distance of 15 feet.

Amongst all iPhone 8 rumours, this seems to be the most sketchy. First of all this technology is in teh nascent stage and appears to be at-least 2 years away from commercial application. Secondly, Apple’s joining of the Wireless Power Consortium suggests it is sticking to the ‘Qi’ wireless charging standard for now.

In addition to the above, the iPhone 8 is set to come with updated IP68 waterproofing, a new and updated Apple A11 SoC, iOS 11 and a Smart Connector for wireless charging and for other accessories such as VR/AR headsets.