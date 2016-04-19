iPhone users unlock their device 80 times a day, says Apple
April 19, 2016
|
By : admin
California, Apr.19: In a fascinating iPhone statistic being revealed, Tech giant Apple has claimed that on an average iPhone users unlock their device 80 times a day.
The figure was revealed by the the California-based company during a press briefing on iPhone security, the Verge reports.
Around 89 percent of iPhone owners use either a fingerprint to unlock their device with TouchID or a multi-digit numeric passcode, Apple said.