iPhone users unlock their device 80 times a day, says Apple

April 19, 2016 | By : 
California, Apr.19: In a fascinating iPhone statistic being revealed, Tech giant Apple has claimed that on an average iPhone users unlock their device 80 times a day.

The figure was revealed by the the California-based company during a press briefing on iPhone security, the Verge reports.

Around 89 percent of iPhone owners use either a fingerprint to unlock their device with TouchID or a multi-digit numeric passcode, Apple said.
Tags: ,
Related News
iPhone vs Android | List of every single new emoji coming to the smartphone
Revealed | Apple expert methods to get better battery life for iPhone
Alert | How good is the battery life of iPhone X than iPhone 8
Beware | How to spot if your iPhone has a virus
Video | What Happens If You Trap an iPhone 7 in Rubber?
User Experience | Is it worth upgrading from iPhone 7 to iPhone X?
Top