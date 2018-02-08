iPhone vs Android | List of every single new emoji coming to the smartphone

There are 157 new emojis in the list, bringing the total number of approved emojis to 2,823. There are sample images for the new emoji floating around the internet, including those from Emojipedia and from The Unicode Consortium itself. However, the emoji that you’ll actually see and use depends on what software you’re using. Apple and Google make the actual emoji images themselves, leading to occasional controversies, such as Google’s inability to build a decent burger.

For the first time, Emoji 11.0 includes options for hair colour and style on different emoji. You can add red hair, curly hair, white hair, or baldness to men or women of any skin tone.